The results for the 2023 Crescent Head Malibu have been released after a three year hiatus.
Coming back to the Classic were familiar faces with few new groms taking the waves.
Crescent Head Malibu Club secretary Carolynne Mason said the event was a great success.
"Everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves," she said.
"Certainly we have competitors from all over Australia... I think they come as much for the surfing as they do for the camaraderie and mateship."
Emerald Beach resident and two-time Australian long-board champion Harley Ingleby claimed first place in the open mens division on the weekend.
It's not the first time that the former winner of the Australian longboard open has claimed the title at Crescent Head.
"He's been supporting this event for many many years," Ms Mason said.
"And likewise Lara Cashin who won the open womens- she's won it many years in a row as well.
"They're both two regulars that keep coming back."
This was the first time in three years that surfers were able to get back to the waves for the Malibu Classic.
Back in 2020 the Malibu Club had been preparing for the annual competition.
"We put all the entries out and everybody entered which was at the beginning of March," Ms Mason said.
"And then three weeks later COVID-19 took over so we had to cancel the event."
With many entrants having their accommodation bookings carry over for three years, Ms Mason said competitors were excited to come back.
After the event was postponed on Friday (May 26), the final day of the Classic ended later than expected at 4pm on Saturday (May 27).
As a result, the Club held their presentations on Sunday (May 28) morning at the Crescent Head Country Club where the trophies were awarded to the winners.
2023 Crescent Head Classic Results
Open Mens
1st Harley Ingleby
2nd Declan Wyton
3rd Max Weston
35 & Over
1st Paul Scholten
2nd Dan Rowlands
3rd Aaron Murphy
50 & Over
1st David Witt
2nd Matty Rawson
3rd Glenn Currie
55 & Over
1st Tony Rae
2nd Flemo
3rd Anthony Wheatland
60 & Over
1st Richard Smith
2nd Richard Mcclelland
3rd George Haskas
65 & Over
1st Paul Guthrie
2nd John Skinner
3rd David Storck
70 & Over
1st Peter Chapman
2nd Bruce Channon
3rd Tony Bradshaw
75 & Over
1st Bob Smith
2nd Ken Miles
3rd Wayne Yates
40 & Over Old Mal
1st Christ Sorrell
2nd Josh Smith
3rd Steve Marsh
Open Logger
1st Matty Aldridge
2nd Aidan Cashin
3rd Tom Bennet
50 & Over Logger
1st Wally Allan
2nd Ian Taylor
3rd Angus McKay
50 & Over Women
1st Kate Dwyer
2nd Kate Perry
3rd Nicola Lowe
Open Women
1st Lara Cashin
2nd Jasmin Howarth
3rd Bernadette Collier
18 & Under Junior
1st Lennie Currie
2nd Cooper Kelaher
3rd Jimmy-James Tualima
