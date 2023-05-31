Kempsey Shire Council have proposed a new cafe and event space on Horseshoe Bay foreshore as part of its Master Plan, but whether or not the hub will be built depends on community input, designs and funding.
Horseshoe Bay is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful beaches on the Mid North Coast, if not the world over.
Known for its crystal clear waters, Norfolk pines and mountain views, the bay can be both a safe swimming spot and a surf spot, depending on the swell.
In the small coastal town and tourist destination of South West Rocks, the beach is the 'front yard' for campers at Horseshoe Bay Holiday Park, and its headland is a popular spot for locals who end their days watching the sunset from their cars.
A public shelter shed sits adjacent to a children's playground and next to the Surf Life Saving Club.
It's also the location for monthly beach-side markets.
All this to say, the central beach and headland is a highly visited spot and hub for the community.
Kempsey Shire Council have been working through their Master Plan, adopted in 2019, to revitalise the area; to showcase and support its popularity.
As part of the Horseshoe Bay Reserve revitalisation , the headland has received new walking paths, more seating, and upgrades to the current car park are currently underway.
While the central beach spot has been getting a few new upgrades, it is far from unrecognisable at this stage, however, a new community hub has been designed which will see current buildings replaced with a single multi-use complex.
The existing kiosk which has been serving hot food and ice-creams for decades is reaching the end of its life, according to Kempsey Council and its community engagement based reports.
Included in the Horseshoe Bay Master Plan is the design for a community hub which will replace the current kiosk and public amenities, relocating them to a single building to include both.
Council recently asked for input on whether or not to include a cafe and event space within the design.
Community engagement was invited through online surveys in February and March, 2023. Consultation has since concluded.
At this stage development for the community hub is not funded.
Community survey responses and submissions will be used by council for future grant applications and it says the ultimate decision will be influenced by design considerations, community input, project impacts and costs.
Council has determined the preferred location for the Community Hub between the existing kiosk and amenities.
The hub will include toilets and showers with change rooms, lockers; a kiosk with stores and services rooms; and if approved, a cafe and events space with internal dining for approximately 70 people.
Resident Sarah Peters recalls councillors coming to visit her school, Melville High, in 2008 when she was in year 7, asking students for their feedback on proposed upgrades to the headland.
At the time she wanted to see her town unchanged, but now living as an adult with two young children, Ms Peters says she is more open to some change and new facilities.
"I utilise the headland so much more now with the kids," she said.
"It's really a hub for us with everything so close by."
Without funding in place there is no action planned in the coming year, however detailed designs for the hub are being developed.
