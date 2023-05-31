The Macleay Argus
Horseshoe Bay waterfront café on the cards

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:00pm
New community hub will replace the existing kiosk and public toilet block at Horseshoe Bay headland. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Kempsey Shire Council have proposed a new cafe and event space on Horseshoe Bay foreshore as part of its Master Plan, but whether or not the hub will be built depends on community input, designs and funding.

