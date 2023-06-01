The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sonny Spurgin named Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
June 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonny Spurgin (right) has been selected as the Sportsperson of the Month for May. Picture by Emily Walker
Sonny Spurgin (right) has been selected as the Sportsperson of the Month for May. Picture by Emily Walker

Speedway star Sonny Spurgin has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.