Speedway star Sonny Spurgin has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for April.
The 11-year-old motorbike rider won the first round of the Darcy Ward Championship and entered the second round on Saturday (May 27).
When the Argus spoke to Sonny prior to the event he said he wasn't nervous.
"Because I won the first round," he said.
Sonny spends twice a week after school practising in his paddock as well as working the rowing machine to strengthen his arms and legs.
Sonny got his first bike at just five years old but only started speedway about a year ago.
After taking park in the under 16s 125cc individual and team championships last year in South Australia, Sonny said that he was looking forward to this year's championship in Tamworth.
"This year his main aim now is to qualify for the Australian title in Tamworth and that's what the whole season is about," Grandfather Wayne Spurgin said.
Often times Sonny is competing against boys three to four years older than him, going 60 to 80 km/h.
But being the smallest rider on the track has it's perks.
"To be doing what he's doing, it's amazing," Mrs Spurgin said.
"He can slide the bike and everything."
"You'd say he's not a rider, he is the bike," Mr Spurgin said.
"He's just part of the bike."
Sonny also participates in soccer, school cricket and athletics but said speedway "just felt better."
Already with eight sponsors such as RH Property Professionals and numerous wins under his belt, his family have high hopes for him.
"He's not a little boy that sits on computers," Mr Spurgin said.
"He just loves it outdoors."
