South West Rocks Stadium to host Hastings League Magic Round

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
South West Rocks will hold the Hastings League 'Magic Round' this Saturday. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
South West Rocks will make some New South Wales rugby league history when they host the first-ever Hastings League 'Magic Round' on June 3.

