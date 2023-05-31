The Macleay Argus
More people are moving to Kempsey shire and more locals are staying put, data shows

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
The Regional Movers Index shows Kempsey Shire remains popular with seachangers and treechangers
Work-from-home flexibility, increased demand for labour, and cost of living rising is seeing people continue to move from the cities to regional areas like the Macleay Valley.

