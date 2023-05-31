Work-from-home flexibility, increased demand for labour, and cost of living rising is seeing people continue to move from the cities to regional areas like the Macleay Valley.
The number of people relocating around the country has reached its highest point in five years, with regional areas such Kempsey Shire continuing to be a popular spot to live, according to The Regional Movers Index (RMI).
The RMI is a partnership between Commonwealth Bank of Australia and the Regional Australia Institute which analyses the quarterly and annual trends in people moving to and from Australia's regional areas.
According to the report for March, capital-to-regional migration has risen 7.9 per cent, its third highest level in the past five years. Most people moving from cities to regional areas came from Sydney, which accounted for 90 per cent of all net capital outflows.
Kempsey Shire Local Government Area (LGA) continues to be a popular destination to live.
The figures are based on net internal migration (NMI) within Australia, which is people from other regions moving in, minus local people moving out.
Kempsey Shire's NMI rose by 67 per cent in the past year (March 2022 to March 2023), which also reflects that those who are already living here, are staying put.
Commonwealth Bank Executive General Manager for Regional and Agribusiness Banking Paul Fowler said demand for labour was soaring in regional areas and was driving a surge in mobility across the country and competition among employers for skilled workers.
"Regional centres are buzzing with business activity and investment, offering an abundance of opportunities to people who are seeking to leave the strain of cities to take advantage of the benefits of regional living," Mr Fowler said.
South West Rocks resident and builder Joe Swan of Swan Builders says in the past three months he's had three calls from people out of the region looking for labouring work so they can relocate to the coastal town.
"I'm all crewed up at the moment though," he said.
Regional Australia Institute (RAI) CEO Liz Ritchie said the results speak to the trend of an increasingly mobile population in the wake of more job flexibility.
"While this mobility was super-charged by COVID-19, we are seeing thousands make the move, not only from the cities to the regions, but within regions and more recently, there has been an uptick in the number heading back to the cities," Ms Ritchie said.
"There are no signs regional areas will fall out of favour anytime soon."
The rise of cost of living is another driver seeing people make the move from major cities to regional areas, looking for more affordable housing.
"Recent RAI research shows one-in-five metropolitan Australians are wanting to make the move to regional Australia with cost of living cited as the key reason as people try and source more affordable housing and a way of living," said Ms Ritchie.
