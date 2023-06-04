This week Kempsey police have been responding to reports of malicious damage and break-ins in the Macleay Valley during the week ending May 31.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss these incidents and what else has been keeping police busy.
An arrest of a wanted man on Tuesday May 30 led to the assault of two officers and four young offenders being arrested.
Police attended a West Kempsey property at 9am to arrest a 22 year old man for stealing and driving offences.
The wanted man attempted to escape and in doing so police entered the house.
Whilst attempting to arrest him, four juvenile occupants attacked police and smashed a police car window.
Two police officers suffered injuries as a result of the attack.
The 22 year old man was taken away with police returning to the address around 4pm the same day to arrest the four juveniles.
Police engage in a pursuit with black Volkswagen Polo at 12:20pm on Sunday, May 28.
Police noticed the car travelling at high speeds and attempted to stop the vehicle.
When the car failed to do so, police engaged in a pursuit starting on Leith Street, West Kempsey.
The car travelled north onto Sea Street, turning onto North Street before making its way onto River Street towards Armidale Road.
The pursuit was ended by police due to the speed.
Police are still determining the owner of the car and the driver of the vehicle.
Police responded to numerous instances of malicious damage to property in the Macleay area during the week.
On Wednesday May 31 at 1.40am a window was smashed at a property at Reginald Ward Street, South Kempsey.
A bedroom window at a Sea Street property was also damaged possibly by rocks on Monday, May 29 around 2.30am.
On the same day between 6.10pm and 6.15pm, a rock was thrown at a glass sliding door at a property at George Hardiman Avenue, West Kempsey and caused the door to shatter.
Police are investigating the incidents and encourage witnesses to come forward.
Police are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a home at Macquarie Street, South Kempsey.
Between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, May 28 unknown person(s) entered the property.
The victim wasn't in the house when the crime occurred but returned home to find the house had been ransacked, with money missing.
Police are investigating the incident and waiting on the results of a crime scene examination.
Police found a stolen vehicle at around 1pm on Sunday, May 28.
The stolen Toyota Landcruiser was found by police after it was stolen from a Greenhill property.
Police believe the car was stolen after the perpetrator(s)broke into the house and stole the keys.
A motorbike also stolen from the property is still missing.
Police are searching for a caravan that has been stolen from a Barranganyatti property.
A white Jayco caravan was stolen between May 7 and May 27 from the property.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
