Public schools from around the Macleay Valley have gathered at the Eden Street Playing Fields in Kempsey for what was tipped to be the biggest Reconciliation Week student walk in NSW.
As many as 1500 people were due to attend the event on Thursday, June 1, which has been organised by the Kempsey South Public School.
Teacher Vicki Willoughby said she was excited to see the walk get underway.
"Its good seeing all the schools getting together," she said. "It's food for my soul."
Kempsey South Public School principal Paul Byrne said his staff and students were proud to have organised the day.
"It's nice to be provided the opportunity to do this for the Macleay."
The event began with a welcome to country from Uncle Graham Quinlan.
After a flagraising ceremony and the lighting of the candles, Mr Byrne welcomed the students and Ms Willoughby delivered the reconciliation address.
After a performance by the Aldavilla Dancers, students added their contributions to the Sea of Hands.
The installation is a symbol of solidarity with First Nations People.
Each student decorated a card in the shape of a hand, to reflect reconciliation.
The students then did a lap of the playing fields before breaking off into groups for activities organised by local service providers.
Elders have also been involved in the event with a dedicated tent set up for them on the fields.
Uncle Fred Kelly said the day was a chance for young people to learn stories from their elders.
"A few of our Elders have been talking about this for 20 years," he said.
"We did it a long time ago and it was about time we did it again."
