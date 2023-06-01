Father and sons exhibit their work together at Coolamon Aboriginal Arts Hub in Kempsey, showcasing generational stories and voices.
The exhibition 'Guthuyn + Dalayi' (Father + Sons) opened on Thursday, June 1 to coincide with reconciliation week 2023, and will run until August 31 at the Smith Street gallery.
This year's reconciliation week theme "Be a Voice for Generations" was taken into account by Coordinator Dion Teasdale when organising the exhibition.
"A lot of our artists say their art is an act of reconciliation," said Mr Teasdale.
For the first time paintings from the late Robert Campbell Junior are exhibited alongside his son's, Duane Button, as part of 'Guthuyn + Dalayi'.
Mr Button says he started painting "for the children" when his father passed away 28 years ago at age 49.
"I just thought I would paint for the children. The kids were over the moon because I painted with a lot of colours," he said.
"I paint for the kid's eyes not so much the adults".
While the deceased Robert Campbell Junior is a well-renowned Indigenous artist of the Macleay Valley, this is Mr Button's first ever art exhibition.
The acrylic on canvas works displayed, along with his father's painting from 1989, were taken off the wall of his own home for the exhibition.
"I keep them on the wall just for me and [my wife] to have a sticky beak and put something in the house," said Mr Button.
Robert Campbell Junior has another three works on display in the window of the gallery.
Widow Aunty Eileen Button says she has travelled around the world with her husband's art, most recently going to America to show the paintings inspired by the Macleay Valley.
Inspired by both his father and his upbringing in the Macleay, Mr Button says he paints what he sees.
"I paint like how I grew up, what I looked at and just let it go. Just like the old man. He painted what he saw, what he believed, what happened in his life.
Works from Uncle Roger Jarrett and 24-year old Kakare Hohora complete the exhibition, as a father and a son respectively.
Both artists displayed their works in the gallery's previous exhibition and were eager to continue to produce works for the current show.
Community Elders were asked to speak at the opening and Aunty Cheryl performed a Welcome to Country.
