The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Council

Kempsey shire rates could rise if subsidy dropped; minister says 'stop bleating'

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Leo Hauville, MPs Pat Conaghan and Michael Kemp and emergency services representatives are asking for the community's help. Picture supplied
Mayor Leo Hauville, MPs Pat Conaghan and Michael Kemp and emergency services representatives are asking for the community's help. Picture supplied

Kempsey Shire Council has issued a fresh appeal to the community to help it fight a potentially "catastrophic" state government levy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.