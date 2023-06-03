Kempsey Shire Council has issued a fresh appeal to the community to help it fight a potentially "catastrophic" state government levy.
In a statement released Friday, June 2, council asked people to write to the various state ministers responsible for the Emergency Services Levy.
The levy is collected to fund the operational costs of services such as Fire and Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Services.
It is mostly covered through insurance premiums, with the state government contributing 14.6 per cent and councils contributing the remaining 11.7 per cent.
In recent years, the state has subsidised councils' share but the new Labor Government says that was "ad hoc" and "never budgeted for" and so the subsidy will be dropped in the 2023/2024 financial year.
This leaves 128 councils to find a combined $77 million. In Kempsey's case, that's an extra $369,000 a year.
Mayor Leo Hauville says the decision will have a drastic impact on the financial sustainability of Kempsey Shire Council and could lead to rate rises and a reduction in services.
"This is a time to stand up. Write and express your disappointment and concerns to the State Government," Cr Hauville said.
"Ask for the reinstatement of the Emergency Services Levy subsidy, to ensure council can continue to provide essential services and work towards becoming financially stable sooner."
Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig however, appears unsympathetic to council appeals.
While not referring specifically to Kempsey Shire Council, he told parliament during Question Time on Tuesday, May 30, that "local government need to face their own expenditure issues before they come bleating to the state government asking for an allocation of funds when it is facing a $180 billion deficit."
The former longtime Botany Bay mayor referred to "egregious expenses" including Kiama Council's $105 million for an aged care facility, Liverpool City Council's $350,000 renaming to the City of Liverpool and Ryde City Council's $110 million civic centre.
The NSW Government's decision to withdraw the subsidy came as a surprise, and when Kempsey Shire's annual budget was already on public exhibition. The budget did not account for the levy increase.
As a result, council says its ability to provide essential community services and to invest in necessary infrastructure, has been significantly affected. This is despite planning for a 3.7 per cent rate increase to support these initiatives in the face of increasing costs.
At their May meeting, councillors resolved to continue opposing the increase in the Emergency Services Levy. They also pledged to seek support by contacting State Government ministers and local MPs.
"This opposition is to the last-minute reimposed levy and not to the crucial work of our amazing emergency service workers," Cr Hauville said.
"This is a fight against an unsustainable levy when all councils face mounting service delivery struggles.
"Council recognises the importance of funding emergency services to ensure their availability during natural disasters and disaster mitigation. We support a well-funded emergency service sector but stress the need for a sustainable and fair funding model."
Council is urging residents to write to ministers and MPs and has posted their respective contact details and a suggested email template, on its website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.