I strongly believe in the spirit of Reconciliation Week, which wrapped up yesterday, June 3.
I felt both honoured and compelled to share First Nations stories with Macleay Argus readers, in line with this year's message, "Be a Voice for Generations".
All the events staged by or in support of the Indigenous community were a chance to hear from interesting, accomplished, community-minded people who would otherwise shy away from the spotlight.
Of course, First Nations stories are worth telling any day of the week, as are those from any culture or heritage.
But when shared in concentration and collectively during weeks such as this, they are a powerful reminder of the rich cultural tapestry being woven by the world's oldest continuing culture.
We're also reminded how far our nation has come since white settlement and - most definitely - how far we have to go.
These twin messages are evident in Aunty Eileen's story, in which she shared with Macleay Argus reporter Ellie Chamberlain how she was banned from Kempsey Pool when just a child.
As horrible as that must have been, Aunty Eileen is now gracious enough to call the change in Kempsey "wonderful".
She has driven some of that change though, through the historic Sea of Hands project, which she started in 1999.
That first display on the Kempsey riverbank was the inspiration for this Thursday's combined schools Reconciliation Walk and Sea of Hands in Kempsey, involving around 1500 Macleay Valley students and community members.
Looking at the faces of those students who happily added their contribution to the Sea of Hands, I'm filled with hope for a reconciled future.
I'm also reminded that racism is learned and hope those students are spared that lesson for as long as possible.
Sadly, we are likely to see racism rear it's ugly head as we approach the Referendum on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, later this year.
We've already heard that a well-known Indigenous role model in Port Macquarie has been approached randomly by people telling him they'll be voting No. (Look out for that story next week.)
That's their right, of course. But to make a point of it smacks of troublemaking.
Disinformation online is also expected to be rife. We can all counter this by being informed.
Everything you need to know about the Constitution Alteration (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice) 2023 bill is on the Australian Parliament's website.
Quite simply; "The Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body. It would give advice to the Australian Parliament and Government on matters that affect the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
Subject to parliament's approval, this is the question we'll be asked to answer
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
I'm starting to receive Letters to the Editor about the referendum. I can only hope they have been sent by writers who have read at least the basic guide to the Voice.
I welcome all opinions, as long as they are civil and based on fact and critical thinking.
Wtih so much information at our fingertips, there's no place for ignorance in a constitutional watershed as important as this.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast NSW
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
