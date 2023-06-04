The Macleay Argus
Home/News/History
Column

History: the story behind the 120yo roadside memorial on South West Rocks Road

By Columnist Phil Lee
June 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Daniher monument at Pola Creek Road. Picture from the Macleay River Historical Society (MRHS)
The Daniher monument at Pola Creek Road. Picture from the Macleay River Historical Society (MRHS)

Roadside memorials, put up by grieving relatives for a loved one killed in a traffic accident, are unfortunately a common sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.