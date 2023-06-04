Roadside memorials, put up by grieving relatives for a loved one killed in a traffic accident, are unfortunately a common sight.
One such monument in the Macleay is 120-years-old this year.
The monument in the shape of a cross, is a familiar sight for travellers along South West Rocks Road as they approach Pola Creek.
It commemorates the accidental death of 27-year-old Dennis Daniher in 1903.
Dennis was the eldest of 11 children of Patrick and Margaret (nee McCarthy) Daniher of Gladstone.
Patrick's grandfather, also named Patrick, was born in County Limerick, Ireland, around 1792.
At the age of 35, Patrick Snr was convicted of passing a forged Bank of Ireland 30 shillings note, and sentenced to 14 years transportation to NSW.
He left behind a wife and four children.
Patrick Snr eventually obtained his ticket-of-leave by 1848 and applied to have three of his children brought out to NSW under the Convict Reunion Scheme.
His only surviving son, Dennis Daniher (Snr), had married Catherine O'Connor in London in 1848. Their first child, Patrick, was born the following year on the voyage out.
Patrick went on to marry Margaret McCarthy in Port Macquarie in 1875 and took up farming interests there. He was also an auctioneer.
Patrick was also keenly interested in the booming sport of horseracing and owned several racehorses.
Moving to the Macleay around 1900, Patrick became a successful farmer and landowner at Gladstone and was also active in the Gladstone and Lower Macleay Jockey Club.
His son, Dennis, had been born in Port Macquarie in 1876 and lived with his parents in Gladstone. He was a butcher by trade.
On Wednesday July 29, 1903, Dennis had ridden his horse into Kempsey on business.
He was returning to Gladstone in the afternoon, along with Sam McIlwain of Gladstone and Edward Thomas Reed of Belmore River, when he pressed his horse into a canter near the Pola Creek turn-off.
Suddenly, his horse stumbled and the young man was thrown heavily onto the metalled road.
While McIlwain rode after Dennis' galloping horse, Reed remained with him to render what help he could.
Dr Casement happened to be at nearby Hampden Hall and was brought to the scene, but found Dennis beyond mortal aid.
The doctor found that he had died from a fractured skull.
Patrick Daniher was actually driving some cattle a little further along the same road, when he was overtaken and told the sad news of his son's death.
The following year, Margaret Daniher, Dennis' mother, suffered a stroke while visiting her daughter Maud, and passed away suddenly.
She is buried with her son Dennis in West Kempsey cemetery.
Patrick later moved away from the area but most of his and Margaret's children married into other Irish families on the lower Macleay, such as Clancy, Gralton, Egan and Hogan, contributing to the region's distinctive Irish character.
