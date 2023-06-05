The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South West Rocks Stadium gets tick of approval after hosting Hastings League Magic Round

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The inaugural Hastings League Magic Round has been hailed a 'huge success' after hundreds of people streamed through South West Rocks Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.