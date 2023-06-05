The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Teacher cycling her way to world record stops by the Macleay Valley

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane's Lesa Ashford passed through the Macleay Valley in her journey to be the first woman to circumnavigate Australia on a bicycle. Picture supplied
Brisbane's Lesa Ashford passed through the Macleay Valley in her journey to be the first woman to circumnavigate Australia on a bicycle. Picture supplied

The Macleay Valley is one of the last stops left for Lesa Ashword as she makes on her way to a Guinness World Record title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.