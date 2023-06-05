The Macleay Valley is one of the last stops left for Lesa Ashword as she makes on her way to a Guinness World Record title.
The 53-year-old Brisbane primary school teacher passed the area as part of her journey to be the first female to circumnavigate Australia on a bicycle.
Ms Ashford is also hoping to break the World UltraCycling Association record and possibly an Australian record.
The quest for the record title began when Ms Ashford discovered there was no female record for circumnavigating the country by bicycle.
"The men have gone and set the record over and over...and not one single woman has even attempted it," she said.
"I was insulted so I said let's do it.
"I'm doing it for all the girls."
Ms Ashford started her journey in Brisbane on International Women's Day (March 8) and headed north to Townsville before crossing over to the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
Ms Ashford has braved sauna-like heat in the Darwin, high humidity of Broome and freezing temperatures across the Nullarbor Plain in her travels.
Along the way, Ms Ashford has faced a number of challenges with her time impacted by cyclones, bush fires, and flooding.
Crossing the Nullarbor Plain was also particularly arduous for Ms Ashford when she arrived later than planned and missed the tailwinds.
"Instead of going 30 kilometre per hour [in] tailwinds, I was doing 12 kilometres an hour in really strong headwinds," she said.
"And the Nullarbor is so unforgiving that you can't see the plant life moving- you feel so slow."
But Ms Ashford said that the Mid North Coast has been absolutely beautiful.
"The whole area is just stunning but I've been in the rain the past couple of days," she said.
"It was just really lovely."
With Brisbane now closer than ever, Ms Ashford is hoping to end her 14, 200 kilometre journey in a few days.
"We just have to be cautious with the rain," she said
"Rain, winds, slippery roads, [and] trucks."
