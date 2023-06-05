The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Elderly woman charged over fatal single-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 70-year-old woman has been charged following a fatal car crash at Eungai Rail last month. Picture, Google Maps
A 70-year-old woman has been charged following a fatal car crash at Eungai Rail last month. Picture, Google Maps

A woman has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.