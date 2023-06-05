A woman has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail last month.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 20km south of Macksville about 10.20am on Friday, May 26.
Police allege a silver Ford Everest left the western shoulder of the roadway and collided with a concrete barrier, before coming to rest suspended in the air between an armco barrier and the concrete barrier.
A rear seat male passenger was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he could not be revived.
The driver of the vehicle - a 70-year-old woman, and the front seat passenger, a woman also aged 70, were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering serious injuries.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene while specialist investigators from the Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, a 70-year-old woman has been arrested at Castle Hill Police Station.
She has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, negligent drive cause death (first offence) cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of M/V.
She has been granted conditional bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, July 19 2023.
Her driver's licence has also been suspended.
