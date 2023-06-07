For a number of years the people of Spooners Avenue have endured dust, and corrugation with their road often becoming a highway for traffic diverting from the Pacific Highway.
Many have been concerned for the overall safety of the unsealed road which operates as a flood-free route, school bus route and provides access to the Pacific Highway.
Resident Denille Banham has been fighting to get the road sealed on and off for the past 10 years.
"We are second on a list of unsealed roads in Macleay Valley behind Pipers Creek Road to get sealed," she said.
"We believe this has a much stronger economic benefit for the community to be sealed- for our livestock farmers in times of flood, for the emergency services and their safety to get to lower Macleay communities."
Kempsey Shire Council established a priority list for upgrading sealed roads to bitumen in 2019.
Spooners Avenue is currently listed as the second priority on the list behind Pipers Creek Road.
But deputy mayor Anthony Patterson has put forward a motion of notice to move the road to number one priority on the list.
"I believe that the influx of traffic, the use of this road as a highway when the highway is blocked, is not acceptable at this level," he said.
"I support 100% for this road to be tarred."
But mayor Leo Hauville said that moving the road to the top of the priority list won't bring money automatically.
"It will emphasis the importance of it and get grant funding," he said.
"Once that arrives, we can seal it."
Councillor Hauville said that the road has always been a priority but the cost of sealing it has held up progress.
The road has been estimated to cost approximately $5.5 million to seal.
"For council relying on ratepayers paying their rates, we can't afford major infrastructure projects and this is a major infrastructure project," he said.
Councillor Hauville gave examples of the upcoming works for Maria River Road and the recent works on Point Plommer Road.
"Each of those projects took years and years," he said.
"This one needs to be prioritised at number one and we're going to try to get the grants from the next state government."
Kempsey Shire Council Infrastructure Delivery group manager Dylan Reeves said that the Spooners Avenue will remain a focus until funding is made available.
"We understand the frustration of the community and we are glad that residents are meeting and demonstrating this," he said.
"We need funding from the state or federal governments to afford to seal the route and community driven projects are always preferred by Council to pursue."
Mr Hauville, Mr Patterson and Oxley MP Michael Kemp met with residents on Tuesday (June 6) to hear their concerns.
But the main message for residents was to write letters and emails voicing their concern to help prioritise funding.
"We really do need you to step up, write letters, write emails, contact all of us if you can,"Mr Hauville told the group.
"The more arguments we get from people who are affected by this, the more we have in pressuring the government in doing the right thing by all of us."
Michael Kemp also encouraged written letters and emails that could be forwarded onto state ministers.
"The pure numbers make a difference in how significant an issue is," he said.
Making the road a top priority for council however will come down to the council meeting on Tuesday 27 June.
Ms Banham encouraged residents to book themselves to speak to the notice of motion in the week before the meeting.
"It would be good if all of us can turn up to that council meeting," she said.
"This is not just a road that leads to nowhere and has potholes.
"This is the whole community's floods free route."
