Construction of a mini golf course in Crescent Head has commenced and is expected to tee off for the September school holidays.
The miniature-scale 18-holes is being built alongside the existing 6-hole golf course on Crescent Head's foreshore as an additional activity for residents and visitors to the area.
The new facility is under Crescent Head Country Club management with works now underway on the club grounds, beginning with the water system which will sit underneath the greens.
Three tanks with a total capacity of 520,000 litres of water will be used for the club's sewer system while also acting as an irrigation system for the entire golf course, reducing future costs and making the venue more eco-friendly.
Reclaimed waste water will be treated on-site and stored in the underground tanks, which Club Manager Colan Ryan says will keep the venue "sustainable for years to come".
Funding for the estimated $2 million project was originally secured in 2020 as part of the Building Better Regions Fund, with an additional NSW government grant and financial contribution from the club making it possible.
The official start to the project was announced on Tuesday, June 6, with Crescent Head Country Club Management and Board Members being joined by Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp and Pat Conaghan Federal MP for Cowper.
With stage 1 of the project underway, the mini golf course is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
"I can't wait to see the facility being used by tourists and locals alike, hopefully just in time for peak tourist season during the September school holidays,"Mr Conaghan said.
"I know I'll be bringing the family here as soon as it opens".
Crescent Head Resident Alan Loveday is also looking forward to having a hit.
"I can't wait for it to open. I'll be the first one here," he said.
Mr Loveday and his wife have recently started taking their caravan up and down the east coast and have noticed mini golf courses being popular in many of the caravan parks they visit.
"We came across three [mini golf courses] in Queensland alone".
Mr Loveday says he has had a couple of games of golf in his life but wouldn't call himself a golfer, however he is now a keen mini-golfer.
"It's different to putt putt and it's really fun," he said.
The facility is expected to be yet another tourist attraction to the coastline.
"The Building Better Regions Fund was designed for projects that supported future economic growth in the regions," Mr Conaghan said.
"With tourism representing a significant portion of our beautiful [coastline], providing even more reasons to visit and stay is a winning formula."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.