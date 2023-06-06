The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mini golf course and water system upgrades underway in Crescent Head

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:52am, first published June 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of a mini golf course in Crescent Head has commenced and is expected to tee off for the September school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.