The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey's Mat Huxley and Tobi Turnbull take out round three of NSW Off-road Championship

By Newsroom
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey's Tobi Turnbull, Matt Huxley, Ben Scott, Dylan Scott, Nathan Wilis and Gaby Willis all claimed a podium finish at round three of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-road Championship. Picture supplied by Kempsey Macleay Off-road Club
Kempsey's Tobi Turnbull, Matt Huxley, Ben Scott, Dylan Scott, Nathan Wilis and Gaby Willis all claimed a podium finish at round three of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-road Championship. Picture supplied by Kempsey Macleay Off-road Club

The Kempsey Macleay Off-road club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought race over the weekend with club members claiming all three podium finishes for outright results at the Colo Park Challenge in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.