The Kempsey Macleay Off-road club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought race over the weekend with club members claiming all three podium finishes for outright results at the Colo Park Challenge in Sydney.
The event, hosted by the Sydney Off-road Racing Association in near perfect race conditions on the weekend, was round three of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-road Championship
Kempsey's Mat Huxley and Tobi Turnbull continued their strong opening to 2023 by securing a powerful victory in the NSW Off-road Championship.
In his Colo Park debut, Huxley remained consistent on Sunday, June 4, after turning his overnight lead into a 2.23mins outright and Pro buggy triumph.
Reigning champion David Chandler, who recently won round two of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-road Championship, succumbed to a rear hub failure in section two on Saturday. The loss of Chandler made for a swift victory for Huxley and Turnbull.
Rewarded for their success in the third round, the Kempsey duo now sit proudly atop the NSW championship heading into Dondingalong.
Fellow Kempsey members Ben and Dylan Scott recorded their highest career finish on Sunday in their V8 powered Jimco, finishing their maiden appearance at Colo in second position.
Nathan and Gaby Wills were another Kempsey duo to produce their finest result to date in the team's newly acquired Nissan powered Owenco TT.
The crew claimed Extreme 4WD honours and rounded out the outright podium - 3.16 mins off the pace of Scott.
The 2023 NSW Off Road Racing Championship will now turn its attention to Dondingalong for ound four, which will be held on July 8-9.
