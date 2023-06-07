Players faced off on the netball courts over the weekend prior to travelling down to Newcastle for the state titles.
The Macleay Netball Association's season for both junior and senior competitions is in full swing for 2023 with teams still in the midst of the first round.
The premier division one is proving to be anyone's claim with three teams level pegging on 10 points at the top of the table including the newly promoted South West Rocks Stingers.
The Stingers have made their way up the ladder after rising up the ranks from the division two level and proven to be a strong team in the competition.
The team played their second game up in division one on Saturday (June 3) against fourth place contender Natureland Thunder.
After a hard game with plenty of quality netball played by both sides, Thunder scored 44 points to the Stinger's 34.
Macleay Netball Association president Sonya Murphy said all divisions are strong this year.
"We have good numbers and everyone is enjoying their netball experience which is the main aim for the Association," she said.
"Saturdays at the courts are thriving and we look forward to the rest of the season ahead."
This weekend, however, the courts will be empty with no games planned to be played due to the NSW Senior State Titles.
Two teams representing the Macleay Valley in both the under 15's and under 17's division will be travelling to Newcastle to play for the titles.
Players have been working in preparation for the competition as early as February with fundraisers held at the netball courts.
The teams will compete against other players from across the state in a gruelling three days with over 20 games of netball to be played.
Games are scheduled to resume the following Saturday (June 17) until August when the semi-finals will begin.
The association wished the best of luck to both teams, players, coaches, managers, officials and association umpires.
