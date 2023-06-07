Kempsey Saints kept the pressure on Lake Cathie Raiders at the top of the Football Mid North Coast women's northern league competition at Eden Street on Saturday (June 3).
The Saints cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Port United Vipers with Amy O'Brien, Annabelle Sneddon, Hayley Kesby and Liana Tyne all hitting the back of the net.
Their victory also strengthened their reputation as the best defensive side in the competition. In seven matches they have conceded just seven goals.
It also ensured the Raiders would continue to look over their shoulder as the competition leaders on goal-difference although the Lake Cathie side have a nine-goal advantage.
Kempsey haven't conceded a goal since a 4-all draw with Lake Cathie on May 13.
The Raiders, however, have scored 34 goals to Kempsey's 23 while both teams have conceded under 10 goals. Both teams will meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Eden Street on June 24.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.