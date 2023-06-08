Unregistered motorbikes causing concern; police wrap | June 8

Riders are being warned of the risks involved in using unregistered motorbikes, in this week's police wrap.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending June 9.
Police have dealt with a number of incidents involving unregistered motorbikes. Many instances have involved young people riding without a helmet.
Inspector Vince Nicholls said it is a timely reminder for parents to educate their children on motorbike safety.
"People need to realise the danger of riding unregistered motorbikes... particularly in residential areas and at high speed," he said.
"There are significant fines in relation to that but more importantly, it's a danger to themselves and others."
Police remind the public to adhere to the laws in place regarding unregistered vehicles.
Police are investigating an incident of malicious damage at Kempsey East Primary School.
A classroom window was damaged between 6pm Friday June 2 and 8am Monday, June 5.
Police are investigating the damage and ask that anyone with information come forward.
Police are investigating an incident that possibly involved a machete at a West Kempsey property.
A person was assaulted and cut on Friday, June 2, at the property. However, police say the injuries were not serious.
Police are currently appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.
Police are investigating reports of malicious damage at the Great Northern Hotel on Elbow Street, West Kempsey.
A front glass window near the main bar area was damaged sometime before 5:30pm on Tuesday, June 6.
No-one has been arrested but police are still investigating the incident.
A white four-wheel drive was found alight on Crescent Head Road on Monday, June 5, at 9:30pm.
The vehicle had been left on the side of the road by the owner after it broke down, but was later discovered on fire.
Police and local RFS crews attended and extinguished the fire but the car had been significantly damaged.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Police have received reports of malicious damage at the South West Rocks Country Club.
A significant amount of damage occurred between 1pm on Saturday, June 3 and 10am Sunday, June 4.
It appears an item was thrown, which caused the damage.
Police responded to reports of a domestic violence assault at a street in West Kempsey at 8:30am on Tuesday, June 6.
A 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman following an argument, causing her to bleed.
Police have arrested and charged the man with bodily harm.
Fire and Rescue crews joined police in responding to a grass fire that occurred on bushland near Horatio Braham Place, South Kempsey.
Three to four small fires were lit in the area around 12pm Sunday, June 4.
Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the fire. The land is owned by Kempsey Shire Council.
No property was damaged or persons harmed.
Police are investigating an incident of malicious damage to a business at Smith Street, Kempsey.
A glass panel was smashed at the business at 3:40pm on Saturday, June 3.
Police are investigating the incident but ask anyone with information to come forward.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
