The charges against a Stuarts Point man following the hit-and-run death of David Curtis on Hastings River Drive earlier this year have been upgraded.
Lewis Alfred Witsel, 64, did not appear when the case was mentioned before Magistrate Darryl Pearce on Thursday, June 8 and was instead represented by his lawyer.
Court documents show Witsel is now facing upgraded additional charges of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
The 64-year-old was charged following the alleged hit-and-run accident on the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park on Wednesday April 12, at 5.20pm.
It is alleged Witsel then left the scene before driving to his home in Stuarts Point.
Following inquiries, Witsel attended Port Macquarie Police Station on the morning of April 13 where he was arrested.
Court documents show Witsel allegedly "was driving a vehicle in a manner dangerous to another person" and "did negligently drive a motor vehicle... resulting in the death of David Curtis".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Garry Rowe told the court the brief of evidence for the case has been served.
"We're seeking an adjournment for eight weeks for certification," he said.
The case has been adjourned for eight weeks until August 17.
Witsel is excused from appearing on the next occasion if legally represented.
No pleas have been entered at this stage.
Witsel's bail will continue under these conditions:
