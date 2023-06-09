A former Smithtown Tiger who was the first Aborignal player for the Cronulla Sharks has helped unveil a Reconciliation Plaque at the club's home ground.
Kempsey-born Phillip Dotti was invited by the Cronulla Sharks to unveil a Reconciliation Plaque at Pointsbett Stadium on Friday June 2.
"This was very touching," Mr Dotti said.
"An honour to represent Aboriginal people with a history at the Sharks."
Mr Dotti left Kempsey at age 18, and went on to have a successful rugby league career playing eight games with Cronulla and the Eastern Suburbs.
The impact of the Stolen Generation has resulted in some former Indigenous players not identifying as Aboriginal until later in life.
In 1986 however Mr Dotti was the first player to identify as Aboriginal during his time playing at the Cronulla Sharks.
He would be the first Indigenous player to join and play first grade with the Sharks.
"I learned at least, by my life's experiment that if one advanced confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavours to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet success," he said.
"And Cronulla gave me that opportunity."
Mr Dotti said that reconciliation is a must and that other sporting clubs could take a leaf out of Cronulla's book.
"We need to encourage progress and all this takes is leadership," he said
"We can talk and walk together."
Mr Dotti unveiled the plaque with fellow Indigenous former Shark player David Peachey.
The pair both spoke with Mr Dotti reflecting on his experience as a player at the Sharks and his pride at the Club's efforts in supporting reconciliation.
In a statement to the Macleay Argus, the Cronulla Sharks said that they were honoured Mr Dotti agreed to take part in the plaque unveiling.
"Phil contributes to our Club in many different areas," they said.
"And we have been lucky to have him involved and bringing a cultural perspective to many programs and activities across the business."
Mr Dotti continues to be a regular speaker at his old club and encourage the next generation of rugby legends, having met First Grade Coach Craig Fitzgibbon and halfback player Nicho Hynes.
"Nicho is setting standards in his football journey," Mr Dotti said.
"I'm certain he'll just get better and better."
Alongside his work with the club, Mr Dotti has also been at the forefront of ensuring recognition for Dunghutti boxing legend Dave Sands and helped bring home the boxer's Commonwealth Title belt last year.
