The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Kempsey's Phillip Dotti unveils Reconciliation Plaque for Cronulla Sharks

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
June 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey's Phillip Dotti unveiled a Reconciliation Plaque at Pointsbett Stadium on Friday June 2 with fellow Indigenous former Shark player David Peachey. Pictures supplied
Kempsey's Phillip Dotti unveiled a Reconciliation Plaque at Pointsbett Stadium on Friday June 2 with fellow Indigenous former Shark player David Peachey. Pictures supplied

A former Smithtown Tiger who was the first Aborignal player for the Cronulla Sharks has helped unveil a Reconciliation Plaque at the club's home ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.