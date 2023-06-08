A former X-Factor contestant has been arrested in Bowraville over the death of a baby girl in the state's central west.
Mitchell David Callaway has been charged with murder after an investigation spanning almost five years.
The charges relate to the death of a nine-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in a home at Binnaway, south of Coonabarabran, on July 23, 2018.
Paramedics took the baby to Coonabarabran Hospital where she died a short time later.
Detectives have been investigating the death under Strike Force King.
A warrant was executed at a Binnaway home last month and 37-year-old Callaway was arrested at a home in Bowraville on Thursday, June 8, and charged with murder.
He appeared at Macksville Local Court, where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
The former country singer competed in series three of The X-Factor Australia in 2011, placing seventh.
He will next appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.
Australian Associated Press
