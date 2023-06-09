A wild trio of rugby league fans has been caught on camera interrupting play during the Hastings League's inaugural Magic Round at South West Rocks.
The culprits were three kangaroos who bounded into play mid-way through the Kendall Blues and Lake Cathie Raiders clash on June 3. They tried their luck again when the Long Flat Dragons took on the Harrington Hurricanes.
Video captured by Deena Hanlon shows the kangaroos didn't settle for just being spectators.
They crossed the field while the ball was in play, dodging it and the players.
The teams seemed unphased with their "roo'd" pitch invaders, and continued on without a fuss.
Luckily, no team was penalised for having extra players on the field.
Hastings League president Geoff Connor said the "whole thing was a classic".
"It was unbelievable, it all added to the great day we had there in South West West Rocks," he said.
"You don't really see that thing happen anywhere else, but it's pretty common there in South West Rocks.
"Not many people would've seen that happen before, so it was a bit of a talking point."
While the kangaroos certainly made a few people's day, it triggered a fresh discussion about the need for a fence.
"It might look spectacular when kangaroos hop onto the field, but it shows that we need a fence," South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball said.
"It wasn't disruptive to the game because the players kept playing on, but it highlights the potential risk that a kangaroo could take out someone."
For the record, the Kendall Blues won the match, 22 - 14.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.