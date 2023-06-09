The Macleay Argus
Strike Force Kinnereth arrests 17yo with two outstanding warrants

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Police attended a home at Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey to arrest the 17-year-old boy. Picture by Emily Walker
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by the Strike Force Kinnereth officers on Thursday, June 8 on two outstanding warrants.

