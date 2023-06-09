A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by the Strike Force Kinnereth officers on Thursday, June 8 on two outstanding warrants.
Strike Force Kinnereth officers attended a home at Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey about 9:30pm on Thursday to arrest the teenager.
The officers were assisted by the Proactive Crime Team, Dog Unit, Kempsey General Duties and POLAIR following extensive inquiries.
At the scene, a large group gathered in the street.
In a statement, police say that the group attempted to intervene with the arrest however the 17-year-old teenager was found hiding under a nearby home.
He was arrested without further incident and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with the two outstanding warrants, affray and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The two warrants were in relation to failing to comply with bail conditions and an affray alleged to have occurred at West Kempsey on May 24.
He was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Friday, June 9.
An investigation into the gathered crowd is ongoing.
Strike Force Kinnereth was established in October 2022 by officers from the Mid North Coast Police District to investigate break, enter and steal offences within the district.
The investigation has made a number of arrests since being formed with a total of 60 people charged in February 2023.
