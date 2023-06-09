What to do on our first Kings Birthday weekend

*Competitors get the lowdown ahead of the 48-hour GeoQuest Adventure Race at South West Rocks. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
It's the long weekend and the weather is great. So I'm sure the last thing you want to read is a "deep and meaningful" from me.
Instead, I thought I'd remind you to check out the What's On section on our website and in Friday's print edition of the Macleay Argus, as there is much happening over the next three days.
South West Rocks is the place to be with the annual Running Festival and the 48-hour Mountain Designs GeoQuest Adventure Race.
Further north, you can catch the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival.
You can also just grab a picnic rug and choose any headland for a day of whale watching. Or see where Kate Shelton reckons the fish are biting.
Head south to the Hastings and you've got the Teams Bodyboarding Challenge in Port Macquarie, the Sip and Savour Festival, the Hastings FarmGate tours and the Players Theatre One Act Play Festival - just for starters.
I've referred to it as the long weekend, but of course it's our first Kings Birthday Holiday, except in Western Australia, where it's on September 25, and Queensland, where it's observed on October 2.
A couple of other fun facts: Kings Charles' birthday is actually November 14, but like his mother before him, whose real birthday was April 21, the date matters little when there are days off to be had.
Monday of course is a big one. That's when the embargo is lifted on the names of those who've become our first Kings Birthday Honours recipients.
Make sure you check the Macleay Argus website bright and early to see who made the list.
In the meantime, have a great long weekend.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
