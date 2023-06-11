Drivers will need to allow extra time if crossing the Kempsey Bridge at night from Tuesday, June 13.
Transport for NSW is carrying out inspections between 7pm and 5am, weeknights only, and disruptions of around two minutes are likely.
The work will be completed in three shifts, weather permitting, with single lane alternating traffic arrangements in place.
Traffic control will be on-site and the speed limit will be reduced to 40km/h.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The inspections follow several months of maintenance work.
Crews have carried out steel and bridge deck repairs, as well as joint replacement and road resealing.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
