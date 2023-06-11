The Macleay Argus
Drivers warned of delays on Kempsey Bridge during overnight inspections

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 11 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Kempsey Bridge at night. Picture by Jane Lewis
Kempsey Bridge at night. Picture by Jane Lewis

Drivers will need to allow extra time if crossing the Kempsey Bridge at night from Tuesday, June 13.

