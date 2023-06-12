Over 300 participants gathered at Trial Bay Gaol, Arakoon for the 2023 South West Rocks Running Festival over the weekend.
Marathon and half-marathon competitors gathered bright and early for the 6:40am start for RunFest South West Rocks on Sunday, June 11.
Runners, prams and support staff hit the course with Eire Construction's Tadhg Kelliher claiming first place just 15 minutes ahead of his competitors.
The running festival included a marathon, half marathon, 10 plus (15 km), 10km, 5 km, 3 km runs as well as two 3 km kids fun runs.
