Do you always feel tired? Here are 5 potential causes

Do you feel tired and drowsy throughout the day, despite going to bed early at night? Picture Shutterstock

Do you often wake up in the morning feeling as though you didn't get any sleep? Do you feel tired and drowsy throughout the day, despite going to bed early at night? Is this affecting your ability to think, concentrate, and remember things?

Such symptoms have numerous potential causes. Oftentimes it comes down to sleep hygiene. Quantity and quality both play a role here. It could be that you're not getting enough sleep, for instance, or that you're failing to achieve the deep phase of sleep our bodies require to wake up feeling rested and restored.

In this article we explore five potential causes of excessive daytime sleepiness (aka hypersomnia) and what can be done about them.

What are the symptoms of hypersomnia?

The primary symptom of hypersomnia is chronic fatigue during the daytime. Other common symptoms include:

Taking frequent naps

Difficulty waking up

Waking up tired in the morning

Difficulty concentrating

Brain fog

Irritability

Headache

Problems with memory

Poor appetite

A general sense of apathy

What causes hypersomnia?

A range of conditions can result in hypersomnia. Many of them, but not all of them, fall into the category of sleep disorders. Let's have a closer look.

Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a common cause of excessive daytime sleepiness. Sometimes the sleepiness is extreme, and people with narcolepsy have a tendency to suddenly fall asleep without warning. This makes it a potentially dangerous condition.

If your doctor suspects that you have narcolepsy, he or she will refer you to a sleep specialist who will administer a number of tests before making a diagnosis. There is no cure for narcolepsy, it is a lifelong condition, but it can be managed with prescription medications and lifestyle changes.

If your doctor suspects that you have narcolepsy, he or she will refer you to a sleep specialist who will administer a number of tests before making a diagnosis. There is no cure for narcolepsy, it is a lifelong condition, but it can be managed with prescription medications and lifestyle changes.

Sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is a serious condition that causes your throat muscles to collapse and restrict or totally block your airway during sleep. This results in apnoeas, or breathing pauses, that can last between 10 and 90 seconds, which in turn cause you to briefly wake up in order to resume breathing.

Some people can experience dozens or even hundreds of apnoeas in a single night. They are so brief, however, that you are not consciously aware of them unless another person observes them and tells you. Loud snoring is another hallmark of sleep apnoea.

Sleep apnoea is diagnosed via a sleep study. Typically, this is done overnight in a clinic under the supervision of a sleep specialist. Alternatively, you can order an at home sleep test online. The results are then sent to a specialist who discusses them with you remotely.

The principal treatment for sleep apnoea is continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP.

The principal treatment for sleep apnoea is continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP.

Shift work

Working odd hours, e.g. overnight, can seriously impact your sleep hygiene by throwing your circadian rhythm out of sync. Your circadian rhythm is closely related to your body's internal clock. It regulates your 24-hour sleep-wake cycle, which, in normal circumstances, mirrors the planet's day-night cycle. You feel awake and energetic during the daytime, and tired at night. Shiftwork can reverse this cycle, wreaking havoc on your sleep patterns.

Shiftwork is also associated with an increased risk of developing heart disease, obesity, depression, and even cancer.

Restless leg syndrome

Restless leg syndrome is a nervous system disorder which, as the name indicates, compels you to move, shift, or jerk your legs. Sometimes the movements are involuntary. Many people with this condition find that the urge to move their legs is more intense at night. This makes it difficult to fall and stay asleep.

Scientists are not sure what causes restless leg syndrome. Women are twice as likely as men to develop it at some point in their lives. Sometimes the symptoms of restless leg syndrome clear up on their own; other times they worsen and become a serious problem.

In any case, restless leg syndrome can prevent you from getting enough sleep. Lifestyle changes can help. These include establishing a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, getting regular exercise, and quitting smoking.

Your doctor may prescribe you medication if your symptoms are severe.

Depression

Depression is closely associated with sleep disorders. Many people with hypersomnia also experience symptoms of depression. The question is whether depression is a symptom of hypersomnia, or vice versa. Scientists aren't sure about the answer.

Hypersomnia patients commonly report feeling sad, irritable, and isolated socially. Loss of enthusiasm for regular activities is also common. These are all symptoms of depression, which has various causes.

Depression is routinely treated with prescription drugs and psychiatric therapy. Lifestyle changes can also help. Getting more exercise, for instance, can have a positive impact on your mood and self-esteem. It can also benefit your sleep cycle, as long as you don't exercise too close to bedtime.