Mia the kelpie might be on the mend, but the loyal farm dog is still carrying the scars from a recent wild dog attack.
Her owner, Clayton Ball had seen wild dogs on his Temagog property previously but had never heard of an attack until last month.
"I heard it from inside and I thought it doesn't sound right," he said.
"It was full on... they were just on top of her."
"I just ran up there, I didn't have time to get my gun or anything."
Once Mr Ball was about 20 metres away the two wild dogs fled into the long grass, but Mia had already been injured from the fight.
"She was an absolute mess," Mr Ball said.
"She was shaking.
"To see the way that they attacked, they were just going for it."
One week after the attack Mia was healing from the injuries to her left shoulder and puncture wounds to her rear legs.
But the attack has left more than just physical wounds.
"For the next three days, she wouldn't go anywhere," Mr Ball said.
"She used to sleep out in the sun every morning... but as soon as I go inside, she'll come inside."
As a farm dog, Mia used to roam around the property herself but since the attack, she has been staying close to her owner.
The attack has even changed Mr Ball's habits.
"I've been locking her up every time I have to go into town now just because I don't know," he said.
"They could come back anytime and have a go at her."
Mia isn't the only animal Mr Ball is concerned for on his property. He also has horses, miniature horses and cattle.
Around the time of the attack, he noticed scratch marks on the back of one of his steers.
"[Wild dogs] are not as scared anymore," he said
"They're everywhere...I'm sure there'd be four or five packs of them around here."
"And every night, that's all you can hear."
Wild dog sightings across the North Coast Local Land Service (LLS) region have decreased every year since 2018 and staff are of the opinion that activity in the Macleay is less than it has been in previous years.
But North Coast LLS Operations Invasive Pests team leader Dean Chamberlain said that there will always be small areas where activity may have increased.
"Incidents tend to increase from February to June which is the mating season for wild dogs," he said.
"This is also the period when last year's pups disperse and so sighting increase."
With wild dogs seeking to maintain their breeding territory during this time, domestic dogs who are seen as a threat, may be attacked.
"Colder weather and whelping bitches can also mean that wild dogs tend to spend more time in sheltered area with good food supplies.
"So [they] may be seen more often as they are using less of their home range than the rest of the year."
Local Land Services have been developing local Pest Predator Management Plans across the region for wild dogs, foxes and feral cats.
Meetings were held last month in the Lower Macleay and Comboyne to start developing plans for those areas.
For landowners, Mr Chamberlain said that the best prevention for wild dogs attacks is to be proactive especially if they notice signs of wild dogs such as howling, sightings, scats or even a decrease in native animals like wallabies.
"The best control is achieved by a coordinated nil tenure group baiting program with as many landholders involved as possible," he said.
"A good well delivered program can reduce wild dog numbers and significantly decrease the risk of wild dog attacks."
Mr Ball said that the wild dogs don't worry him too much unless they start attacking wild animals.
"When you live in the bush, you get used to it," he said.
"We just have to be more diligent in relation to keeping an eye out for them.."
For more information on control programs, landowners can contact LLS on 1300 295 799 and ask to speak with a member of the Invasive Pests Team.
