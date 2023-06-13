The Macleay Valley Rangers have managed to do what Kempsey Saints still need to do - learn how to win.
A much-improved Saints team pushed the Rangers all the way in their Zone Premier League Men's fixture on Saturday (June 10) before the Rangers side emerged 3-2.
Rangers coach Jason Coleman said he was happy with his side's performance as the team looks to build on their winning momentum and reclaim the top spot on the ladder.
"The general attitude in our team is not too bad at the moment, and we have been able to pass our way out of trouble which is good, but we need to work on our consistency," he said.
"Our defensive efforts have improved a lot since we leaked those six goals against Port Saints, but we just need to keep that momentum going."
The Kempsey Saints are starting to build some momentum heading into the second half of the Zone Premier League season.
While the overall results haven't come so far this season, the Saints have been competitive in a number of matches, including the weekend's local derby.
"It was a very close game," Saints coach Dean Crotty said. "The boys stayed competitive throughout the game which was good.
"In the end, we had a fair few chances that we didn't make the most of and they seemed to make the most of the chances that they had."
Crotty said it has been a "frustrating" start to the season, but he's confident his team will start to see more positive results in the second half of the season.
"It has been a little bit frustrating, but the boys always play really well, and I know that we are on the up," he said.
"We just need to stay positive and keep turning up every weekend with the mindset that we can win."
Crotty said he was looking forward to seeing the improvement continue into the second half of the season.
"We're more than good enough, we have performed really well against some of the top teams in the competition, we just haven't gotten over the line," he said,.
"It's just a matter of making the most of our chances and staying positive."
Crotty said it was mental battle rather than any physical challenge.
"It's a mental thing, we need to back ourselves when we're in a position to score and try not to feel the pressure," he said,
"We need to get across the line once, I think the difference will be major if we do that. It will give us a bit of confidence and get us in a good mindset."
The Saints will have their chance to claim their first win of the season on Saturday (June 17) when they play Camden Haven at home.
"We're looking forward to it," Crotty said.
