Two teams representing the Macleay Valley have returned home after three gruelling days of netball at the NSW Hart Senior State Titles.
The Macleay Netball Association's under 15's and under 17's teams spent their long weekend competing in division three at the state titles in Newcastle.
After playing 17 rounds, the 15's placed 12th in their division with six wins, three draws and eight losses.
Macleay Netball Association president Sonya Murphy said that overall the teams played really well with the 15's facing three injuries leading into the competition.
"Considering they had a few ups and downs with their preparations, they did really well," she said.
This was also the first year that many of the 15's played in a state title.
COVID-19 cancelled two years of competitions and flooding cut last year's competition short.
"It's sort of the first competition that they've been able to do since being 12-year-old," Murphy said.
"They did really well for a team that hasn't experienced state titles."
The under 17's team finished the competition in ninth place with 11 wins and eight losses.
"It's a pretty good team effort," Murphy said.
"You've sort of got a mix of...younger ones coming through mixing with your older [players].
"They did really well to mix as a group and do as well as they do."
Aside from a knee injury halfway through the second day of competitions, both teams were able to enjoy a dip in the Merewether Ocean Baths as well as meet the players from the Giants and NSW Swifts.
The Macleay teams were also joined by four umpires, two assistant coaches, managers and a representative coordinator in their trip south.
Ms Murphy also travelled with the team as the 17's coach with Carla Smith acting as the coach for the 15's team.
"Overall, we were more than happy with their performance," Murphy said.
"They're a great bunch of kids in both teams so it was really rewarding for us to be able to take them down and getting them as good as we could get them.
"It's an emotional, tough three days."
The senior titles are over but the Macleay Netball Association won't be resting for long.
The juniors 12's, 13's and 14's will be travelling to Liverpool to compete in the Netball NSW Junior State Titles from July 1 to July 3.
"They've still got another couple weeks of training," Ms Murphy said.
"They've been preparing since February the same as the 15's and 17's."
