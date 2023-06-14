The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Lachlan Cooper bowls in Australian Bowls Open

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Lachlan Cooper, pictured in a previous lawn bowl game, is competing in the 2023 Australian Bowls Open. Picture supplied.
Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Lachlan Cooper, pictured in a previous lawn bowl game, is competing in the 2023 Australian Bowls Open. Picture supplied.

Lachlan Cooper from the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club is heading to the knockout round for the men's singles at the 2023 Australian Bowls Open after topping his section earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.