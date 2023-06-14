Lachlan Cooper from the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club is heading to the knockout round for the men's singles at the 2023 Australian Bowls Open after topping his section earlier this week.
The 22-year-old bowler competed in the men's singles on the third day of the Open, finishing his section with two wins and one loss.
"The second game I ended up getting beaten... by five (shots) so it's a bit of a bummer," he said.
"But I won my last one 21 to 16... it was good so I topped my section."
Cooper will play in the men's singles knockout round on Saturday, June 17 after taking a bye the morning of.
If he progresses through the six rounds and finals, he could be staying at the Gold Coast for as long as June 23.
"It could be a long holiday," he said.
He also will be competing in the men's fours sectionals with Richard Lee, John Williams and Daniel Abela on Thursday, June 15.
The Open has also presented the opportunity to run shoulders with names such as 2022 Commonwealth Games Champion and three time Australian Open winner Aaron Wilson.
"The good thing about the Australian Open is if you think of any other sport, to meet the best players in the game you have to be at the top level," Cooper said.
"Whereas in this sport, you can play against the best in this Open.
"So it's good to meet the bigger names."
The Kempsey local has been hitting the green from a young age, starting his passion for bowling at around 14-years-old and continuing to play for the past eight years.
Having played the sport for eight years Cooper said he enjoyed the travelling that comes with the sport.
"[Bowling] is easier on the body and you just meet a lot of people," he said.
Cooper said that he enjoys the travelling that comes with the sport.
Over the years, he has travelled for state titles, championships as well as to the Australian Open twice for lawn bowls.
"I'm improving every time I come up so it's good to be through to the next round," he said.
"The further you progress with it, it makes you feel good for the club [and] their names gets spread out a bit."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.