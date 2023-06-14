South West Rocks Pharmacist Advice is one of 100 community pharmacies across NSW participating in the first stage of a trial for treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Women across the state have been able to access the treatment since May, 2023 and there are plans to expand the offering by the end of the year to see more than 5000 women provided care for their UTIs in the pharmacy setting.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the trial is part of improving access to medicines and alleviating pressure on General Practitioners and primary care services.
Mr Park said under the trial, the NSW Government has committed to covering the $20 patient consultation rebate, even if no medicines are dispensed, meaning the only out-of-pocket costs for women seeking treatment should be for the medication they need.
Pharmacist Chris Osborne of South West Rocks Pharmacist Advice says the service is designed to be "followed through in a professional manner".
"The service is available and it's great if it's a simple UTI however there are lots of guidelines and procedures to ensure appropriate referrals are given," he said.
You are eligible for UTI treatment at a participating pharmacy if you are female; aged between 18 to 65 (inclusive); and displaying symptoms consistent with a UTI.
Symptoms include burning or stinging (hurting) when urinating, or a frequent or urgent need to urinate.
Mr Osborne says there are three appropriate medications used for UTI treatment.
"There's a protocol we have to follow for that as well," he said. "If you qualify, we'll dispense [the treatment] and you can be on your way".
In some more serious cases the patient will be referred to a doctor for further consultation and relevant treatment.
Mr Osborne says that pharmacists often are able to pick up when someone may need to be referred to a doctor with more serious symptoms, and in those cases patients may be more incentive to visit a GP after firstly consulting a pharmacist.
Pharmacist and lead researcher Dr Sarah Dineen-Griffin said the trial has been granted ethics approval and includes several safeguards to ensure that women needing care for UTIs are afforded safe, appropriate and timely access to treatment.
"This trial is about strengthening the health system as a whole, including collaboration and ensuring GPs are informed when their patient sees a pharmacist," she said.
According to Dr Dineen-Griffin, the research team is particularly interested in how this trial helps women living in regional and rural NSW to gain better access to healthcare.
Patients visiting South West Rocks Pharmacist Advice, for example, are taken into the private consultation room to discuss symptoms with the pharmacist and next steps for treatment is communicated. They are asked to sign a consent form to be a part of the trial and asked to provide contact details for a follow up interview.
"Even if the patient is referred to a doctor there's still a follow up conversation," said Mr Osborne.
President of the Pharmacy Guild of NSW David Heffernan said the trial of pharmacist-prescribing for UTIs is the first step in the wider reforms.
"These reforms acknowledge the important role pharmacists play in providing primary care services to the communities they serve. The opportunity to provide support to women needing this assistance will further strengthen these relationships," Mr Heffernan said.
