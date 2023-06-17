Kempsey Shire Council is proud to announce the completion of a new walking path on the scenic foreshore of Horseshoe Bay.
This path replaces a previously informal trail that traversed steep ground, offering a safer and more enjoyable experience for visitors.
While the project has received positive feedback from many members of the community, some concerns have been raised regarding wheelchair accessibility.
It is important to clarify that the new path, featuring steps, does not replace the existing wheelchair-accessible path nearby. Instead, it serves as an additional option for pedestrians.
The intention behind this development was to formalise a grassed walking trail, which originally connected the higher footpath to the surf club.
By establishing a defined path, we aim to prevent further erosion and promote the growth and maturity of the surrounding environment, while also focusing foot traffic on a structured surface.
Engineers determined that creating a footpath with the required grade to meet accessibility standards was not feasible in this particular area due to its topography. Consequently, a more rugged path design was adopted, carefully harmonising with the natural surroundings.
While we understand the concerns raised by some community members, it is important to note that this project is part of a comprehensive master plan that has been developed over an extensive period of time including extensive community input and engagement.
The master plan includes various measures to enhance connectivity and accessibility throughout the region. Many other paths and facilities are being planned to accommodate diverse needs, ensuring all visitors can enjoy our beautiful sites. Furthermore, additional disabled parking spaces will be provided to improve convenience and inclusivity.
We appreciate the community's patience during the construction phase of the new walking path.
Council assures residents that every effort has been made to balance accessibility requirements with the preservation of the natural landscape. We encourage everyone to explore the foreshore at Horseshoe Bay and experience the beauty of the area, with its diverse range of trails and facilities.
In line with our commitment to nature-based recreational opportunities, similar walkways will be installed in other scenic locations, including Crescent Head, with Little Nobby being a notable example. These initiatives will further enrich the visitor experience while safeguarding the unique environmental heritage of our region.
For more information about the walking path at Horseshoe Bay and other upcoming projects, please visit the Kempsey Shire Council website.
Together, let us embrace a future of connectivity, accessibility, and natural beauty for all to enjoy in Kempsey Shire.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.