It's peak season for spotting whales during their migration north to breed, and lucky for us, South West Rocks, Hat Head and Crescent Head have some of the best whale watching spots on the NSW coast.
Humpbacks and southern right whales are the main species we see off our Mid North Coast, and sometimes even blue whales, minkes and orcas (killer whales) make the move past us.
The whales begin their north-bound swim to warm waters from the cold southern ocean in May, however the highest numbers of whales can be seen from the coastline at the end of June and throughout July.
Which is why a group of friends from Queensland have chosen to travel to South West Rocks for their winter catch up, choosing the north-facing view from Smoky Cape Lighthouse Cottages to watch the 'whale parade' everyday.
Karen Lee, Narelle Collins, Merran and Peter Spring have been friends for decades, some friendships going back 30 years, some 50 years. During June they spend a week having a whale of time together.
"As soon as the tea is made we're out here. We get up early to see the red glow in the sky even before the sun rises and we sit here for ages, freezing and fighting over binoculars," Ms Lee said.
With the high number of whales in sight, it's hard for them to leave the outdoor comforts of their cottage.
"The whale parade hasn't stopped today. It's a whale highway," Ms Spring said.
Ms Lee believes the number of whales migrating has increased in recent years, with Ms Spring agreeing. "Well it helps when you stop harpooning them", she said.
All living by the coast in Queensland, the friend group is excited to see the whales again further north.
"By the time we get home these ones will be passing us again," Ms Collins said pointing a whale breaching.
While Ms Lee, Ms Collins and their partners leave the accommodation for a game of golf or a barista made coffee, Mr and Mrs Spring say they spend their days looking at the ocean.
"Some of us go into town, some of us never leave the building. I never leave sit," Mr Spring said.
"This place is special."
South West Rocks' Lighthouse, Trial Bay and Little Bay along with Crescent Head's Little Nobby headland and Connor's Walking Track at Hat Head are all perfect spots to whale watch during their north and sound-bound journeys.
