Kempsey police have been responding to a number of incidents involving stolen cars this week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what has been keeping officers busy in the week ending June 15.
A stolen vehicle rammed into two police cars in the early hours of Monday, June 12 at West Kempsey.
A silver Kia Sorento that had allegedly been stolen over the weekend rammed into the police cars causing damage to the vehicles and minor injuries to the officers inside.
The vehicle was recovered with a young person arrested and expected to appear in Kempsey court on Thursday, June 15.
Police are conducting further inquiries and are expecting further arrests.
Anyone with any further information is encouraged to come forward.
A pizza delivery driver and a turning car were involved in an accident on Kemp Street, Kempsey around 5.30pm on Saturday, June 10.
The car had pulled to the side of the road whilst a pizza delivery motorcycle travelled behind it.
When the car turned to do a U-turn, it turned in front of the motorcycle causing the driver to hit the side of the car.
No persons were seriously injured at the incident.
The delivery driver was not treated at the scene, however he did attend hospital the next day for a leg injury.
Police have attended to a number of thefts that occurred at the Crescent Head Holiday Park between Saturday night, June 10 and Sunday morning, June 11.
Between 2am to 10.30am on Sunday, June 11 a ute was stolen from the park.
During the same time period, cash was stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle with a wallet and numerous other items stolen from another car.
Between 9.30pm Saturday, June 10 and 8am Sunday, June 11 a purse was also stolen from a car at the park.
A caravan was broken into between 11pm Saturday, June 10 and 6.30am Sunday, June 11.
Keys taken from the caravan were then used to steal a grey Mitsubishi Pajero which was later located by police.
A bronze Toyota Prado was also stolen from the park between 9.30pm Saturday, June 10 and 5.50am Sunday, June 11.
It was sited by police on Sunday at 2.30pm.
A silver Subaru Outback stolen from the park around 4.55am Sunday, June 11 was later recovered by police at Leith Street, West Kempsey.
Inspector Nicholls said that the stolen cars were involved in failures to pay at service stations and were likely involved in a number of police pursuits over the weekend.
Three stolen cars were found by police on bush land in Greenhill on Sunday, June 11.
A grey Mitsubishi Pajero that was stolen from the Crescent Head Holiday Park was found with a stolen Toyota Prado and Ford Falcon.
Police are investigating two attempted break-ins at Jack Williams Crescent, West Kempsey.
Two homes on the same street were victim to an attempted, aggravated break and enter around 6am on Tuesday, June 13.
The residents of both houses including an elderly victim were unharmed with no property damage sustained.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.
Police have made two arrests in relation to a crowd allegedly intervening with another arrest last week.
On Thursday, June 8 police attended a property at Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey to arrest a 17-year-old boy on two outstanding warrants.
A large group gathered in the street and allegedly attempted to intervene with the arrest.
Police say the crowd surrounded officers and were hostile towards the police.
A man in his 30's described as the leader of the group was later arrested for hindering police and breeches of bail.
The man was also arrested for an affray that occurred on Sea Street, West Kempsey earlier this year.
His underage relative has also been arrested in relation to the affray and for hindering police.
The man has been refused bail and will appear in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, June 15.
Police say they have deployed significant resources in relation to the incident that occurred on Thursday, June 8 and are expecting further arrests to be made.
Police pursued a stolen vehicle at Greenhill on Monday, June 12 at 6:30pm.
Police noticed a car travelling at high speed on River Street at Greenhill and began a police pursuit.
Police followed the vehicle on Kemp Street, Gladstone Street, and Forth Street before terminating the pursuit on Smith Street.
Police continued their patrol searching for the car.
It was last seen on Second Lane travelling towards West Kempsey.
A motor vehicle was stolen from Browns Road, Yarrahapinni at 9pm on Wednesday, June 7.
A gold Ford Territory was stolen from the Yarrahapinni property and reported to police the following day.
The car has not yet been found but anyone with information on the theft should contact police or CrimeStoppers.
A driver without a licence was stopped by police on Gregoy Street, South West Rocks at 6:45am on Saturday, June 10.
Police stopped a blue Mitsubishi car with Queensland registration on Gregory Street for a random breath test.
The 22-year-old woman driving the car was asked to produce a licence but didn't have one.
Police have issued her a court attendance notice.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
