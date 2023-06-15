Elderly residents of aged-care facilities in Kempsey and Macksville are travelling around the world from the comfort of their home.
Residents of Kempsey's Cedar Place have been using three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) headsets since October 2022, with Autumn Lodge in Macksville taking their elderly travelling throughout the month of June.
The SilVR headsets provided by Red Cross give the older generation an opportunity to see things they never thought they would see again, and to travel to places they always dreamed to visit.
The technology allows residents who have reduced mobility or are bed bound to experience the world and visit different times in history.
There are a number of tours provided by the Red Cross and SilVR technology, from Ancient Egypt, to African safari, or even to the Australian outback.
Recreational Activity Officer Chris Tunnicliffe said some residents at Cedar Place have enjoyed the experience so much they have gone on over ten tours.
"Journeys have been made everywhere - from seeing natural wonders like the Northern Lights, visiting the Eiffel Tower, and even time travelling and exploring the 1950s," he said.
On their recent first tour, Autumn Lodge residents saw tulips in Holland, Notre Dame in Paris, visited the Taj Mahal, and travelled to Alaska .
"I've had people ask for specific things they'd like to see," Coordinator of Red Cross Kempsey, Paula Watson said.
"One lady wanted to see the home she grew up in and a couple asked to see the church they were married in."
To the residents delight and thanks to the SilVR technology and Red Cross staff, these requests were made possible.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.