The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Court

Mix of guilty and not-guilty as South West Rocks Country Club and CEO enter pleas

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham are facing 16 charges each that relate to alleged breaches of liquor licencing and registered club laws. Pictures, South West Rocks Country Club
The South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham are facing 16 charges each that relate to alleged breaches of liquor licencing and registered club laws. Pictures, South West Rocks Country Club

The South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham have pleaded guilty to three charges relating to breaches of liquor licensing laws, but not guilty to charges relating to the death of former pro-surfer, Chris Davidson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.