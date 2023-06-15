The Macleay Argus
Woman died after two vehicle crash at Armidale Road, Hickeys Creek

By Emily Walker
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 9:30am
A crash between a car and a road works grader has resulted in a fatality on Armidale Road, Hickeys Creek.. Pictures supplied
A woman has died after a car collided with a road works grader on Armidale Road, Hickeys Creek.

