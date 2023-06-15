A woman has died after a car collided with a road works grader on Armidale Road, Hickeys Creek.
Emergency services responded to reports around 3.30pm Thursday (June 15) that a car had collided with a road works grader just five kilometres north of the intersection at Hickey's Creek Road.
The 44-year-old female driver was able to removed from the car however went into cardiac arrest at the scene.
Six people made up members from the Macleay Valley SES, the local Rural Fire Service and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District rotated performing CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.
She was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
A 22-year-old female who was a passenger in the car and the 35-year-old male operator of the grader were not uninjured.
The operator was Kempsey District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene that was examined by specialist officers.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coronor.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.