A Kempsey man accused of hindering two police officers in the execution of their duty has pleaded not guilty.
Lance Gary Robertson, 37, appeared in Kempsey Local Court before magistrate Mal MacPherson on Thursday, June 15.
Court documents show Robertson was arrested a day earlier by Mid North Coast Police over an incident between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on June 8, 2023, in Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey.
Police had attended a property to arrest a 17-year-old boy on two outstanding warrants.
A large group gathered in the street and allegedly attempted to intervene in the arrest.
Police say the crowd surrounded officers and were hostile towards the police.
Robertson, described as the leader of the group, was arrested on June 14 and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with "hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty".
The man was also arrested for an affray that occurred on Sea Street, West Kempsey, earlier this year, and for breaching bail conditions.
Robertson pleaded not guilty to both charges in Kempsey Local Court on June 15.
He was granted bail by Magistrate Macpherson. The case will return to court on July 27.
Police say they have deployed significant resources in relation to the incident that occurred on June 8 and are expecting to make further arrests.
