A Kempsey student finishing her training and final year of schooling has been awarded for her hard work at the North Coast and Mid North Coast region NSW Training Awards.
St Paul's College student Tayla Hiscock took home the 2023 NSW North Coast Region School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.
It was a big surprise for the 17-year-old student who is completing a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance.
"I completely put it in my head that I wasn't going to win just so I didn't have high expectations," she said.
"I was quite surprised that I won it to be honest."
Tayla began her training when she was in Year 11 and has been working one day a week as hospitals including Kempsey District Hospital.
"It's really good that I can get this experience now before choosing my pathway because I get to see what I do and don't like," she said.
The path to winning the award hasn't been easy.
Tayla has to travel to Coffs Harbour TAFE once a month but only just got her provisional licence this year.
It wasn't uncommon for her Mum to take days off work to make sure she could attend.
"That's definitely a hardship I had to overcome especially with no [provisional licence] last year," she said.
"Last year I was actually behind in... the work side of things just because of learning face to face for 12 years of my schooling and trying to do this online."
On top of completing her certificate and working at the hospital she has stayed busy with her HSC subjects, extra curricular sport and working in a fast food restaurant.
Her mother Sarah Hiscock said she and Tayla's father were extremely proud of their daughter's achievements and what she has accomplished in a short time.
"She likes to keep her plate full," Ms Hiscock said.
"[We're] looking forward to where she goes from here."
Now with the home stretch in sight, Tayla plans to sit the University Clinical Aptitude Test later this year but hasn't decided if she wants to study medicine or nursing.
"I want to use my certificate III that I will be getting at the end of this course to work in support service and maybe in the hospital as an assistant in nursing," she said.
"I know I definitely want to work in the health care system.
"I love taking care of people and making sure they feel alright but I also love the medical side of things."
Tayla was part of St Paul's initial Certificate III Health Service Assistance- Acute Care Stream students who commenced in 2022.
College principal David Johns said the VET program was offered in response to the interest of students and the need from the local community.
"While Tayla is impressive and most deserving of this award, I recognise the work of the students in her class, her excellent teachers and the Nursing facilities in Kempsey who all contributed to this outcome," he said.
"St Paul's College continues to provide opportunities for student success and ultimately a significant impact on regional employment needs in critical areas such as Nursing."
A number of Mid North Coast apprentices, trainees, students, and businesses were celebrated at the 2023 North Coast and Mid North Coast region NSW Training Awards in Bathurst on June 8.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp said the finalists and winners at the North Coast and Mid North Coast NSW regional awards showcased the world class vocational education and training (VET) sector in the region and demonstrated the breadth of rewarding career opportunities offered by VET, providing real skills for real careers.
"This year, on the 68th anniversary of these prestigious awards, we received a record number of entries showcasing the energy and enthusiasm around VET in NSW," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"The Awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the success of our training achievers in NSW. I congratulate all award winners and I wish them luck for the State finals later this year."
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year - Amy Jarrett
Apprentice of the Year - Ryan Robinson
School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year - Tayla Hiscock
Trainee of the Year - Ciara Smith
VET in Schools Student of the Year - Laicy Costigan
VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year - Colin Taranto
Vocational student of the Year - Tracie Wood
