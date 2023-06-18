The Macleay Argus
St Paul's student Tayla Hiscock shines at NSW Training Awards

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
June 19 2023 - 4:00am
St Paul's College student Tayla Hiscock took home the 2023 NSW North Coast Region School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year. Picture supplied

A Kempsey student finishing her training and final year of schooling has been awarded for her hard work at the North Coast and Mid North Coast region NSW Training Awards.

