The latest statistics released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) reveal the Mid North Coast is rated one of the highest regions in NSW for car theft.
Rates of car theft were at an all time low across the state in September 2021 following successive COVID-19 lockdowns.
Since then, the rates of car theft have been steadily climbing, with thefts in March 2023 higher than in any other month in NSW in the last six years.
The Mid North Coast - covering MidCoast, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca and Lord Howe Island local government areas - comes in fourth highest for incidences of car theft, after New England and North West, Richmond - Tweed, and the Far West and Orana regions.
The Mid North Coast has seen a rise in incidences of 21.1 per cent over the past five years, from 460 thefts in the year April 2018 - March 2019, rising steadily to 507 in the year April 2022 - March 2023.
The statistics reveal that young men are most likely to be responsible for stealing cars in regional NSW, and cars stolen in regional NSW are more likely to be recovered.
"This suggests motor vehicle theft in regional locations may be more likely to be conducted opportunistically for joyriding and transport purposes," the report stated.
The report suggests that a TikTok trend may be responsible for the upsurge in vehicle thefts in some regions in NSW, with some creators uploading videos of crime with hashtags #creepingwhileyouresleeping, #lockitorloseit and #pursuit.
"This potential link with car theft is not something we have come across before, but it is being reported in regional NSW, the Northern Territory and Queensland," BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald told the Newcastle Herald.
"It does look like it's something that's emerging and potentially changing the crime landscape in ways we haven't seen before."
The most commonly stolen vehicles are made by Holden, Ford and Toyota, and older models are more likely to be stolen than newer ones.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
