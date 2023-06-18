The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

North Coast Women's Rugby League: Macleay Valley Mustangs defeat Laurieton Hotel Stingrays 22-14

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
June 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A controlled and disciplined performance was the key to Macleay Valley Mustangs' victory over Laurieton Hotel Stingrays at Laurieton Oval on Saturday, June 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.