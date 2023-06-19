THE sin binning of Macleay Valley prop Dre Barker in the second half proved crucial in the Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at Taree on Sunday.
When Barker trotted off for his spell in the confessional following a minor melee the Mustangs looked well in control of the clash when leading 22-8. When he returned with a touch over three minutes on the clock Taree were in front 30-22 following a remarkable comeback.
Macleay dominated proceedings against a lethargic Taree side for three quarters of the game. Lock Ethan Thompson was punching holes in the Taree line and there was no shortage of eager supports. Only poor ball control cost the Mustangs more points.
However, Barker had only just arrived in the sheds when Taree struck back via a try to hard working prop Harry Wallis, who was strong in the later stages of the game. Makeshift kicker Dylan Towers converted and it was 22-14. Then halfback and captain-coach Christian Hazard started to work some magic for Taree. Busy hooker Toby De Stefano scored on of his customary tries from short range minutes later and Towers was again on line with the kick.
The Bulls were within two points at 22-20 and were full of running against a ragged looking defence. Hazard then sent a great ball to put winger Todd Northam over with seven remaining to give the Bulls the lead for the first time at 24-22, with Towers' attempt at goal never nominating. A superb Hazard pass was greedily accepted by De Stefano and he scored his second. Towers landed the goal and Taree played out time from there to secure a vital win.
"Ill-discipline in the second half cost us,'' Macleay assistant coach Adam McMurray lamented.
"It was really disappointing.''
McMurray said the Mustangs were missing a couple of regulars.
"But that's no excuse for today,'' he added.
"We led 22-8 with 18 minutes to go and we should have won from there. This is a tight comp so this could come back to bite us in the bum.''
Hazard was proud of the way his side fought back but was concerned about some worrying lapses in defence.
"We'll have to fix that,'' he said.
Hazard was confident the Bulls could get back into the contest.
"I knew we had points in us, but our discipline in letting them come out of their own end too easy was poor. They scored some soft tries,'' he said.
"But we knew if we could get a bit of ball we could get back into it.''
Hazard said before his side played Wauchope that the Bulls had three vitally important games in a row - Wauchope, Macleay Valley and Port Sharks. They've not won two of them.''
"The boys did well to pinch this one. We'll rest up now for another massive game next week,'' he said.
Shane Morcombe came off the bench and provided some much needed spark for the Bulls. Rookie fullback Charlie Dignam turned in another impressive performance while De Stefano was lively at nine.
Thompson was the best player on the field while fullback Tyrell Dungay looked dangerous for the Mustangs and finished with two tries. Diminutive halfback Robert Ingis shows promise.
Macleay led 16-0 at halftime following two tries to Dungay and one to Bailey Thompson. Dungay kicked two conversions.
Morcombe wrestled his way over to break Taree's duck early in the second stanza but when Ethan Thompson powered his way over moments later for Dungay convert the Mustangs moved further in front at 22-4. Even an unconverted try to Taree centre Shane Baxter didn't start any panic in the Macleay camp. Then Barker was sin binned and everything changed.
Taree City 30 (T De Stefano 2, S Morcombe, S Baxter, H Wallis, T Northam tries D Towers 3 goals) defeated Macleay Valley 22 (T Dungay 2, B Thompson, E Thompson tries T Dungay 3 goals).
Macleay won reserve grade 38-18 and under 18s 14-10 while Port City had a win over Taree City in women's league tag.
