The Macleay Valley is a breeding ground for a remarkable calibre of sporting talent and there are plenty of juniors in action every weekend.
Macleay Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn ventured out to Verge Street Oval to capture the juniors playing the sport they love on the weekend (June 17-18).
The gallery showcases a range of sporting codes and teams, including games from the Kempsey Saints and Macleay Valley Rangers junior football clubs, and the Kempsey Dragons and Sawtell junior rugby league clubs.
Our photographer also captured some junior netballers during their competitive and non-competitive games and drills.
If the adorable photos are anything to go by, junior sport is still well and truly alive in the Macleay Valley.
