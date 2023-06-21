Kempsey businesses and locals are rejoicing at the return of the Kempsey Crazy Day Sale as they continue to feel the pinch of the rising cost of living.
The Kempsey Crazy Day Sale will return on Friday (June 23) after a four-year hiatus due to the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Fischer from the Valley Garden Centre said it will be a timely event as local businesses continue to feel the impact of the rising costs of running a business, including electricity, rent and stock.
"Everyone is struggling with the cost of living, it's killing small towns and it's not good for small businesses; they can't cope," he said.
Mr Fischer is hoping the Kempsey Crazy Day Sale will encourage people to support local businesses.
"It's really good that we can have these days which will encourage more people to come into town and support us," he said.
"We need to keep supporting the small businesses because we will lose them otherwise."
The Kempsey Crazy Day Sale has been a much-loved tradition since it began in 1986.
It was the very first event of its kind to be held in Australia and incorporated a total of 86 businesses ranging from bookshops to food stores in its first year.
K & A Boutique owner Faye Eakin remembers when the streets of Kempsey would be packed with people from all over NSW.
"It used to always be such a success in previous years," she said. "Years ago the whole street would take part in it and people would come from Port Macquarie and Macksville.
"The event died down towards the end, but we're really pleased it's back. Lets hope that there's lots of businesses participating this year."
Businesses of all kinds will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services.
Vanessa Kemp from Tracies Gifts & Homewares said the event will allow businesses of Kempsey to come together, turn over their stock and allow locals to grab a bargain.
"People are more worried about what they're spending their money on these days, so we're hoping the Crazy Day Sale will bring the community together and give businesses a bit of a much-needed boost."
The rising cost of living has meant that families are increasingly having to consider where to cut back, just so they can pay their mortgages and rents, and buy their groceries.
Kempsey local and mother of seven children, Laura Schmidt said the rising cost of living has put a lot of pressure on her family.
"My partner and I work a lot, so we don't get to spend a lot of time with our kids, and we don't get the choice of taking them on holidays because we can't afford it," she said.
"The cost of living has put a lot of pressure on families. The kids miss out because they can't do things like play sports, and parents can't afford to take their kids on a simple holiday because they're limited to the things they can provide and the things they can do.
"We are working our arses off just to make ends meet and be able to put food on the table, pay the rent and the bills... it's really hard."
With electricity prices also set to increase from July 1, Ms Schmidt said it felt like the family was still treading water.
"It's going to be difficult for us because we have so many kids who use a lot of electricity for different purposes," she said.
"It will be hard for a lot of people to live if the prices keep going up. I hate seeing people living on the street and I would hate for my family to live like that... but I think we will see more of that if this continues."
Ms Schmidt said the Kempsey Crazy Day Sale will alleviate some pressure on families and businesses, if only for a day.
"The kids are always needing things, and we don't often shop locally because we need to find the cheaper things for the kids' clothing," she said.
"We will definitely go to the Crazy Day Sale... it will be a good chance to support local businesses."
Ellerslie Flowers owner Leanne Davis said she's looking forward to the Kempsey Crazy Day Sale returning on Friday, June 23.
"It's a good reason for people to come because people know they're going to get some good bargains," she said.
"Having a sale event after years of not having it is a really good opportunity for businesses to connect with customers.
"It's been quite doom and gloom for businesses and locals lately. It's not that people don't want to shop locally, it's just that budgets are tight at the moment.
"This event will make it so that people can buy something without them feeling that buyer's regret."
