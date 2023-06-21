The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Kempsey Crazy Day Sale set to help struggling businesses, locals amid cost of living crisis

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kempsey Crazy Day Sale is set to return on Friday, June 23, after a four-year hiatus. Pictures by Mardi Borg
The Kempsey Crazy Day Sale is set to return on Friday, June 23, after a four-year hiatus. Pictures by Mardi Borg

Kempsey businesses and locals are rejoicing at the return of the Kempsey Crazy Day Sale as they continue to feel the pinch of the rising cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.