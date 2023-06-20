The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley school children enjoy a day of activities to celebrate NAIDOC

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Schoolchildren get creative during their 2023 NAIDOC day at Kempsey South Public School. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Schoolchildren get creative during their 2023 NAIDOC day at Kempsey South Public School. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Nine primary schools across the Macleay Valley have come together for the tenth year in a row to celebrate NAIDOC week with a day of sports, art and traditional cultural activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.