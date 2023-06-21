The case against a South West Rocks man charged over the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson is "almost ready for committal", a court has heard.
Grant Alec Coleman, 42, the younger brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, was excused from appearing in person or via video link when the case was mentioned in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Greg Grogin on Wednesday, June 21.
Coleman is accused of delivering the blow that killed the former champion, during an alleged assault outside the South West Rocks Country Club about 11pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
He is charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent.
No pleas have been entered at this stage.
Police said emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way after reports a man had been punched to the face outside a licensed premises and had fallen to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Police found Mr Davidson, 45, unconscious outside the club.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Coleman was represented by his lawyer Gregory Goold when the case was mentioned in Kempsey Local Court on June 21.
He told the court the case is almost ready for committal and asked for a four week adjournment.
"[Coleman] is in Clarence Correctional Centre and I need to get him to look at the facts and confirm the plea and proceed on that basis," he said.
The court heard the charge certificate has previously been filed and on the next occasion the case will be committed for sentence.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
The case will return to Kempsey Local Court on July 19 for committal.
