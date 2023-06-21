The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Court

Case against one-punch accused 'almost ready' to proceed to committal

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 21 2023 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Courthouse. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Kempsey Courthouse. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The case against a South West Rocks man charged over the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson is "almost ready for committal", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.