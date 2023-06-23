The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

My family's caravan adventures on the Mid North Coast

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watching the sun set at Hat Head. Picture by Liz Langdale.
Watching the sun set at Hat Head. Picture by Liz Langdale.

I've jumped on the bandwagon - the 'van life' bandwagon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.