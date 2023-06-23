I've jumped on the bandwagon - the 'van life' bandwagon.
I am officially one of those annoying people who gloats to their colleagues on a Monday morning about what a fabulous weekend away I experienced. It's all thanks to travelling in style and the comfort of a caravan.
I've posted multiple photos on social media about the experience and preach about how wonderful it is to be outdoors and in nature - sickening I know.
We purchased our caravan at the start of the year and were able to collect it on April 28.
My fiancee, our 2.5-year-old and my pregnant (trimester two) self have been enjoying weekends away whenever we can.
So far we have been to Hat Head, South West Rocks and Sawtell.
That's the beauty of living in Port Macquarie - you don't have to travel very far to be in a beautiful place with wonderful facilities available.
All the parks we've stayed at have been fantastic. A powered site (for the heating in winter) is a must, however added bonuses included parks for kids, bike tracks and brilliant eateries nearby.
One park at South West Rocks even hosted a Mother's Day breakfast, complete with pancakes for all the families who stayed that weekend - what a treat.
A highlight for myself was eating breakfast and enjoying a hot cuppa in peace while bird song surrounded me.
It lasted about two minutes before a bird decided my jacket would be a nice place to land a poop.
A small price to pay for soaking up the blissful morning peace.
The most rewarding part of experiencing weekends away has been the memories it has created for myself and my family.
I've witnessed my son blossom in confidence when it comes to exploring his own abilities.
He is now tackling the dirt hills of bush tracks on his balance bike - while I hold my breath and hope for the best.
He's also decided he doesn't want anyone to hold him while he zooms the length of the flying fox at alarming speed - while I call out 'hold on!', 'two hands' - 'PLEASE hold on!!'.
It's all part of the 'van life' experience.
I'm so glad we made the leap to make the purchase, as in the end it's the memories that matter the most in life.
